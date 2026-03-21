Eid is a celebration of compassion, generosity, and togetherness: Congress

"Warm greetings to all my fellow citizens on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid is a celebration of compassion, generosity, and togetherness. It reminds us of the strength found in our shared humanity and the beauty of our diverse, pluralistic society. May this blessed occasion bring peace, prosperity, and inspire us all to extend kindness and service to those around us. Eid Mubarak," he said.