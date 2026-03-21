Environment minister Bhupender Yadav leads green review of roads, defence infra proposals

"During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Forest Survey of India (FSI) and Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) for strengthening the use of geospatial technologies, remote sensing and AI/machine learning-based tools in forest fire management, wildlife conservation and decision support systems," an official of the Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.