Improved law and order now visible, says Punjab CM

Detailing the crackdown, the Chief Minister said 6,109 major or commercial consignments of drugs have been seized, along with the arrest of 10,085 major traffickers. Special focus has been placed on drug hotspots, leading to the recovery of 5,625 kg of heroin, 3,461 kg of opium, 1,628 quintals of poppy husk, and 4.96 crore injections, tablets, capsules, and syrups.