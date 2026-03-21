In a first, Himachal’s budget slashed by Rs 3,586 crore; total outlay Rs 54,928 crore

Saying the poorest of the poor would be identified for their upliftment, the Chief Minister said, “The state's BPL list will especially include names of the poorest of poor families. Presently, there are 2.65 lakh BPL families in the state, and now, the government is identifying the poorest of the poor to uplift them. One lakh deprived poorest of poor families to be helped under Mukhya Mantri Apna Sukhi Parivar scheme.