India celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr, know it's deep spiritual significance

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, is being observed by Muslims across the globe including India, with prayers, feasts, and gatherings on Saturday. However, celebrations in parts of West Asia remain muted this year due to the ongoing conflict, casting a shadow over the festive spirit. Several countries have announced extended public holidays of up to four days to mark the occasion.