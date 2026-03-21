Kolkata Police step up probe into RG Kar lift death, forensic team gathers clues

The forensic team also collected samples from the location where Arup’s body was recovered, as well as from the basement area. Investigators are trying to determine whether there was a lack of maintenance of the elevator and exactly where the operational failure occurred. Detectives from Kolkata Police are overseeing the matter, with the Homicide Department taking over the investigation from Tala Police Station. The preliminary post-mortem report indicates that Arup’s arms, legs, and ribs were fractured, while his heart, lungs, and liver ruptured due to the impact of the trauma.