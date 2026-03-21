Mercury plunges by 6 degrees C in Kolkata following overnight rain

According to the met department, there is a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southern Uttar Pradesh. Extending from this system, a surface trough stretches across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh all the way to Nagaland. This trough passes over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and South Assam. The trough is positioned at an altitude of 0.9 kilometres above sea level. Under its influence, a significant amount of moisture is flowing inland from the Bay of Bengal; consequently, conditions remain favourable for rain across the entire state.