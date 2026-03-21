MP pushes for inter-state economic ties with Rajasthan

Beyond energy, Madhya Pradesh excels in mining, medical tourism (with land leased at Rs 1 for PPP-model medical colleges and hospitals), and milk production—featuring large Gaushalas (5,000–50,000 cows capacity), doubled cow subsidies to Rs 40, breed improvement, veterinary support, and free milk for schoolchildren, Yadav said, dismissing past notions that industries couldn't thrive in the state, noting its status as one of India's fastest-growing economies with surging industrial rates and GDP.