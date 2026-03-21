PM Modi cradles little Omy, melts hearts across social media​

Ahaana Krishna posted a heartfelt message: “A deeply inspiring morning with our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. I was in absolute awe seeing a man of his stature welcome us with so much warmth and personal connection. From patiently listening to our many questions to engaging in simple, genuine conversation, there was a moment when we almost forgot we were in the presence of one of the world’s most influential leaders. It was a beautiful reminder that simplicity and greatness can, indeed, go hand in hand. This morning will remain deeply special.” ​