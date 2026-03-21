PM Modi extends best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr, Navroz

Meanwhile, Navroz, also known as Nowruz, is an ancient festival that heralds the arrival of spring and the beginning of the new year in the Persian calendar. Celebrated by millions worldwide, particularly among Parsis and communities with Persian heritage, the festival has roots in Zoroastrian traditions and has been observed for over three millennia. It symbolises renewal, the rejuvenation of nature, and the enduring victory of light over darkness.