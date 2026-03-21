Poster war in Bengal's Bhabanipur as Trinamool, BJP blame each other

Asim Basu said: "We had put up these banners and posters after obtaining all necessary permissions. Later, we discovered that someone -- or a group of people -- had torn them down. We immediately informed the police. The police arrived at the scene even before we did. When we eventually reached the spot, we found that not only had the ‘Boycott BJP’ posters been torn down, but they had also destroyed the hoardings and banners we had put up to ensure the Chief Minister’s victory."