Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigns amid row over official’s suicide

He said the victim named Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar before his death. “Alleged he was forced to admit accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe. Claimed pressure to award a tender to the minister’s aide, said he chose a legitimate bidder instead. Alleged he was called to the minister’s place, assaulted, and attempts were made to record a video. Raises serious questions on Laljit Singh Bhullar and the conduct of those in power. Accountability questions now extend to Chief Minister @BhagwantMann and @AamAadmiParty leadership, including @ArvindKejriwal,” Majithia said.