Rupali Chakankar’s resignation not enough, says Maha Opposition

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader, Sushama Andhare said, “The Home Minister has issued the resignation order, it is welcome, but there is one regret: The same role was expected to be taken by Sunetra Tai, the state's first woman Deputy Chief Minister and the president of this party, as the state's assertive leadership... Unfortunately, she missed this opportunity. Be that as it may, our fight will continue. Arrest the Chakan residents as co-accused.”