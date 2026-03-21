Won't allow BJP to snatch your voting rights, says CM Banerjee in Eid message

“I will never allow either the BJP or the Prime Minister to snatch away your voting rights. He often describes certain people as infiltrators. He is the biggest infiltrator. Why does he forget about the Hindu-Muslim issues when he shakes hands while visiting Saudi Arabia or offers hugs while visiting Dubai? But whenever he is back in the country, he thinks of deleting names of certain people from the voters list,” Chief Minister Banerjee said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Eid at Red Road in Central Kolkata on Saturday morning.