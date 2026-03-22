After two days of rain, Kolkata records unusual drop in temperatures

A MeT department official said, "A Western Disturbance currently extends from North Haryana all the way to North Chhattisgarh. Furthermore, a low-pressure trough lies positioned across Uttar Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, another low-pressure trough extends at an altitude ranging from 3.1 to 5.8 kilometres above sea level. Given these favourable conditions for precipitation -- coupled with a significant influx of moisture from the Bay of Bengal -- there is a strong likelihood of thunderstorms occurring in various districts of West Bengal within the next 24 hours," said the official.