Andhra Pradesh CM congratulates PM Modi for ‘extraordinary achievement’

“Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on achieving the historic milestone of becoming the longest-serving head of government in India’s history, completing 8,931 days in service to the nation. This extraordinary achievement reflects his dedication, visionary leadership, and tireless commitment to the progress and prosperity of our country,” said Chandrababu Naidu, whose party is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.