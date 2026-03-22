'Best wishes for golden future': Prez Murmu, PM Modi on Bihar Diwas

In a post on X, President Murmu said, “Heartfelt greetings of Bihar Day to all the people of Bihar residing in the country and abroad. As the land of the world’s first republic, and along with it, the birthplace of glorious empires and great cultural-spiritual traditions, this soil has always enriched the land of India by making contributions in various fields. I am confident that the residents of the state, with their boundless talent and hard work, will play an important role in the development of Bihar and the entire country. I extend my best wishes for a golden future to the state and all its residents.”