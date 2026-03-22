Climate change devastates rivers, livestock and crops in Pakistan: Report

“Earlier we used to collect fish in maunds; now it is in kilograms,” the report quoted 35-year-old Muhammad Asif, an individual whose family has navigated the waters of the Indus and the Arabian Sea for generations. He mentioned that the rivers stayed full earlier and their income was higher; however, now the rivers stay dry. The story of Pakistan's food security is not about surviving the next drought or flood, but it is about a permanent shift from sustenance to a state of constant, precarious survival, according to the report.