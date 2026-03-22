Coal gasification to play key role in India’s energy security: Minister

He said that India’s rapidly expanding economy requires a balanced energy approach that aligns development with sustainability. The minister underlined India’s robust coal reserves, estimated at nearly 400 billion tonnes -- among the largest globally -- where coal accounts for about 55 per cent of the energy mix and nearly 74 per cent of electricity generation. With annual coal demand currently around one billion tonnes and expected to rise significantly by 2047, he emphasised the continued importance of coal even as India remains committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070.