'India can play key role in breaking China's near-monopoly on critical minerals'

India’s regional initiatives, beginning with the Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) doctrine and recently expanded into the Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR), reflect a cooperative approach to regional development. These frameworks emphasise maritime cooperation, disaster relief, sustainable development, and economic connectivity across the Indian Ocean and South Asia. Integrating rare earth supply chains into this framework could open new avenues for collaboration with several regional states possessing deposits of critical minerals: Afghanistan (lanthanum, cerium, neodymium), Bangladesh (monazite, zircon), Myanmar (dysprosium, terbium), Nepal (tantalum, niobium), Bhutan (tungsten, lithium), and Sri Lanka (monazite, zircon). Yet these resources remain largely unexploited due to technological, regulatory, and financial constraints, the article stated.