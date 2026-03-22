India's stance on US-Israel conflict with Iran reflects pragmatism: Report

"However, the Vajpayee government’s policy faced a major test, similar to that faced by the VP Singh government during the Gulf War in 1991. The US invasion of Iraq in 2003 highlighted India’s response, as it was beginning to realign strategically with West Asia. India adopted a balancing approach, but this time it was not reactive and chaotic, unlike in 1991—such as during the US plane re-fueling crises—and I.K. Gujral’s visit to Iraq caused controversy and sent mixed signals to the West and Gulf, complicating the relationship," the author added.