K'taka: Cong settles by-poll candidates by consensus; top brass to lead nominations

When asked whether the confusion in the minority community had been resolved, he said: “Aspiring is not wrong. Personally, I wanted to give the ticket to Mallikarjuna in the Meti family for the Bagalkote seat. Another daughter, who is a Zilla Panchayat member, had also asked for a ticket. A total of four people from within the same family had asked for the ticket. When there is desire within a family itself, others will also have it. Several names had come up for Bagalkote as well.”