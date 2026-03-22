Madhya Pradesh economy set to touch Rs 18.48 lakh-cr; revenue surplus pegged at Rs 44cr

Bhopal, March 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh’s economy is set on a strong growth trajectory, with projections indicating it will reach Rs 18.48 lakh crore in 2026-27. According to a government press note issued on Sunday, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which stood at Rs 16.48 lakh crore in 2025-26, is expected to expand rapidly, driven by provisions outlined in the state budget.