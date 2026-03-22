Man arrested in Kolkata 11 years after he kidnapped a minor girl from UP

According to the police, in 2015, a young man married a minor girl. He allegedly brought her here after abducting her from Khoda Colony in Uttar Pradesh. At that time, the girl's family filed a complaint against the young man, accusing him of the minor's sexual assault and abduction. Eleven years have since passed. The girl, who was a minor at the time, has now come of age. The couple also has a child, who is currently attending school. However, throughout these years, the young man failed to respond to police summons.