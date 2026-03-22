'Pakistan can't survive without terrorism': BJP hits out at ex-diplomat Abdul Basit

"If America attacks Pakistan, even if America does not fall within our nuclear range, what do you think is our option? India, we don’t have to do anything. Even if we don’t have our range there, if somebody casts an evil eye on us, we will attack Mumbai and New Delhi in India. We will see whatever happens later on. The world should know this that if we come under attack, we will, in turn, attack India wherever we want," Basit had said.