We are building Amaravati to surpass Hyderabad: Chandrababu Naidu

“We constructed the 'Cyber Towers' as a symbolic landmark for the IT revolution. This decision was driven solely by the objective of benefiting the public. Microsoft chose to establish its presence in Hyderabad, bypassing cities like Bengaluru and Chennai. For three decades now, we have been witnessing the tangible results of those initiatives. As part of this broader vision, we also secured the establishment of the Indian School of Business (ISB),” he said