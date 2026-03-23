'A life devoted to the service of Bharat': Pawan Kalyan, Jagan congratulate PM Modi

“For more than two decades, his leadership has reflected discipline, sacrifice, and an unmatched work ethic - placing the aspirations of every citizen at the heart of governance. His efforts in strengthening infrastructure, empowering the poor, driving digital transformation, and elevating India’s global standing continue to inspire millions. This milestone is a powerful reminder that true leadership is built on consistency, conviction, and service above self. Wishing our Hon’ble PM continued strength, good health, and many more years of dedicated service to the nation,” added Pawan Kalyan.