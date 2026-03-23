Adequate fuel, LPG availability in Rajasthan; CM orders strict action against hoarding

The Chief Minister noted that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has approved an additional 10 per cent allocation for commercial LPG and directed officials to ensure its optimal utilisation. He further said that an additional 20 per cent LPG allocation in 5-kg cylinders has been earmarked for hotels, restaurants, dhabas, food processing units, industrial canteens and labourers. Officials were directed to ensure that this supply is not misused.