Assam polls: 817 candidates in fray as nomination phase ends
New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Nominations for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections concluded on Monday, with a total of 1,388 nominations submitted across 126 constituencies, indicating a keen electoral contest in the state, officials said.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 817 candidates are in the fray in Assam following the close of nominations.
The state is among those going to the polls in the first phase on April 9, along with Kerala and Puducherry.
“Assam has witnessed a substantial number of nominations, reflecting strong political participation across parties and independent candidates,” an election official said, adding that the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 24.
Officials noted that the final list of contesting candidates will be known after the withdrawal deadline on March 26.
“The electoral process is progressing as per schedule, and all arrangements are in place to ensure smooth scrutiny and subsequent stages,” another official said.
As per ECI guidelines, all candidates are required to submit affidavits detailing criminal antecedents, assets, liabilities, educational qualifications, and social media accounts along with their nomination papers.
“Transparency remains a key focus. Candidates with criminal backgrounds must publicise such information in newspapers and television channels on three separate occasions during the campaign period,” an official added.
The relatively high number of nominations suggests multi-cornered contests in several constituencies, with major political parties and regional players gearing up for a competitive election.
Polling in Assam will be held on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4, as per the overall election schedule announced by the ECI.
With the nomination phase over, the focus now shifts to scrutiny, withdrawals, and intensified campaigning across the state, officials said.
--IANS
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(This report is auto-published from IANS wire service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content)
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