Bengal polls: Congress, AISF likely to publish candidate lists today

“In all probability, the name of the former state Congress president in West Bengal and former five-time party Lok Sabha member, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will be there in the first list likely to be published today. Chowdhury will be contesting from one of the 22 Assembly constituencies in his native Murshidabad district,” said a member of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, known as an extremely close confidant of Chowdhury.