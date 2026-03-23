BJP likely to unveil 'Sankalp Patra' this week for Bengal polls; Nitin Nabin to visit state

“During one of the recent ‘Parivartan Yatra’ programmes at Raidighi in South 24 Parganas district, Union Home Minister Shah highlighted the initiatives the BJP would undertake if it comes to power in West Bengal after the polls this year. Our manifesto has been prepared based on the commitments he outlined at Raidighi. Apart from that, we have also incorporated suggestions from the general public, which were invited while preparing the manifesto. Hence, we want the Union Home Minister to release it at a grand programme in Kolkata on March 28,” said the state committee member.