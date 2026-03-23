BJP to complain to EC over Shatrughan Sinha’s use of blue‑beacon vehicle during campaign

The BJP has alleged that the use of a blue beacon on the vehicle was a deliberate attempt to exert influence over the general public. Bijan refuses to dismiss this as a trivial incident. He asserted, "An incident is an incident, regardless of its scale. One cannot simply overlook a minor transgression today while waiting for a major one to occur tomorrow; that is simply not how things work. If an MP -- a lawmaker himself -- engages in such conduct, what kind of example does he set for others to follow? He is an educated individual; he committed this error fully aware of the implications."