Centre seeks report from Odisha govt on proposed felling of over 2,000 trees at NIT Rourkela

Samantaray, in his complaint, stated that NIT Rourkela, spread over a lush green area in an industrial city, not only serves as a buffer zone for the campus itself but also acts as the lungs of the steel city of Rourkela. He described the greenery within the NIT campus as a paradise for diverse wildlife, flora and fauna. “Often, trees have been felled in the past within the campus for different construction activities.