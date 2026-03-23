Congress defeated sons of Bommai, Kumaraswamy earlier, will win again, says Siddaramaiah

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said the party had taken all sections into confidence. "Young candidate Samarth has studied abroad and wants to serve both rural and urban areas. He has a clear vision. Earlier, when he planned to return abroad, late Shamanur Shivashankarappa advised him to stay back and serve here. Leaders from all communities have supported his candidature. The concerns of the minority community regarding ticket distribution will be addressed," he said.