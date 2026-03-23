Delhi Police crack Rs 21.46 lakh online investment scam; two arrested

According to police, an e-FIR (No. 28/25) was registered on November 13, 2025, at Cyber Central Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint of online fraud. The complainant alleged that he was lured by fraudsters into investing money with promises of high returns. Subsequently, the accused kept demanding additional payments on various pretexts, including prepaid tasks, account verification, and other fabricated charges. In total, the victim transferred Rs 21,46,000 before realising he had been cheated.