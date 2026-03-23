Doctor strangles wife to death in MP's Sagar, sets car ablaze in chilling murder plot

Their 11-year-old daughter woke up during this, and Nilesh told her that her mother was unwell and they were taking her for treatment, instructing her to lock the door from inside. The couple's 9-year-old son remained asleep in another room, while their eldest son stayed in a hostel. En route towards Sagar, Nilesh called Seema's father and brother-in-law to inform them of her deteriorating health. Around 4:00 a.m. near Chanatoriya, he pulled over in a secluded spot, poured some inflammable over his wife's body, and set the car on fire.