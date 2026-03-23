ECI removes 73 returning officers in poll-bound West Bengal

The development opens a new line of confrontation between the ECI and the West Bengal government, as the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress are already up in arms against the Commission over the transfer of several bureaucrats and police officers of the state cadre, including the erstwhile Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, former state Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena, erstwhile acting Director General of Police Peeyush Pandey, and former Commissioner of Kolkata Police Supratim Sarkar, among others.