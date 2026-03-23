Give diplomacy a chance; situation in West Asia in critical, dangerous phase: Manish Tewari

“So, the conflict has entered what is probably its most dangerous phase. Around 3,000 ships are currently idling in the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf. There is a need for everyone to dial down tensions and give diplomacy a chance. The situation is becoming more dire with every passing moment, particularly for energy-consuming nations, as it is not only about crude oil and natural gas, but also fertilisers, food, pharmaceuticals, and essential life-saving drugs. The entire supply chain has been disrupted. After three weeks of hostilities between Iran, the US, and Israel, we have entered a highly sensitive phase in this conflict,” he added.