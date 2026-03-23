Godman culture burying Maharashtra’s progressive roots, says Shiv Sena in 'Saamana'

While Kharat has been arrested following allegations of exploitation and fraudulent activities, the row has cast a harsh light on the numerous high-ranking ministers and officials who frequented his "court" seeking divine intervention for political gains. "The current political trajectory of Maharashtra, moving from the shores of Guwahati to the doorsteps of the Kharat Baba ashram, represents a disturbing shift where the state's progressive roots are being buried under a forest of superstition. The current political landscape in Maharashtra also exposes a shift from progressive values to superstition and 'godman' culture, the party said in its mouthpiece, 'Saamana'.