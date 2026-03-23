Govt working to ensure uninterrupted energy supply; PM Modi says imports rose from 27 to 41 nations

The Prime Minister, addressing the Lok Sabha on the West Asia crisis, spoke about the energy security concerns of the country, said, "A large quantity of crude oil, gas, and fertilisers -- many essential items -- come to India through the Hormuz Strait route. Since the war began, the movement of ships through the Hormuz Strait has become very challenging. Despite this, our government has made efforts to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not severely impacted."