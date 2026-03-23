Hyderabad Police arrest 32 accused in Q-Net case

According to police, this group is targeting software employees and unemployed youth in the name of part-time employment and attracting people in the name of E-Commerce business, offering high-return investment opportunities. The selected persons were taken to hotels at Hitech City and explained the investment plan without disclosing the name of the company, and informed them that they would get 3 to 4 crores within two years for five to ten-lakh-rupee investment. Initially, they do not reveal the name of Q-net Company, MLM or binary method.