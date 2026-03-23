'Immortal revolutionaries': Rahul, Kharge pay homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru

Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, paying homage to the "immortal martyrs", said, "I pay my humble respects to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. The Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and his revolutionary comrades struggled throughout their lives to free India from inequality, exploitation, poverty, and injustice, and sacrificed their lives to liberate the nation. Let us safeguard the legacy of our great martyrs -- this alone will be a true tribute to them."