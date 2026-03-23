India has over 3.37 million metric tonnes of oil stocked in strategic reserves: Minister

The minister further stated that to ensure security of crude supplies and to mitigate the risk of dependence on crude oil from a single region, oil and gas public sector enterprises (PSEs), which are board-run entities, source crude oil from diverse sources depending on their technical and commercial considerations. Currently, these PSEs import crude oil from 41 countries, including new suppliers like the USA, Nigeria, Angola, Canada, Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico, in addition to traditional suppliers in the Middle East such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.