Maharashtra to map all mines in three months amid illegal mining concerns

“To determine the actual extent of minor mineral excavation, a statewide ETS mapping will be completed within the next three months. Following the mapping, all illegal mines will be shut down. Permissions granted over the last five years will be scrutinised, and action will be taken wherever irregularities are found. Any mine lacking a valid licence, explosive department clearance, or environmental permission will be shut down. District Collectors will be directed to inspect all mines and submit a report within three days,” the minister said.