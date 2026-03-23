MSP disparity emerges as key poll issue for Cauvery delta farmers ahead of TN elections

According to Swamimalai Sundara Vimalanathan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, farmers in the state currently receive around Rs 2,545 per quintal for fine paddy and Rs 2,500 for common varieties, including state incentives. In comparison, states such as Chhattisgarh and Odisha provide around Rs 3,100 per quintal with significantly higher bonus payments.