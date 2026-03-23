Mumbai gets online property mutation facility, says Maha Minister

The minister said that the existing cobalt machine, in use since 2015, required new radioactive sources. Administrative and technical approval has been granted for Rs 1 crore through the District Planning Committee, and funds will be released in April. To provide advanced care, a state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator (LINAC) has also been approved. The purchase order was placed on February 20, 2026, and the machine is expected to be operational within six months, he added.