Patient dies at RG Kar, family alleges hospital mismanagement

The deceased's son, Vishal Samanta, said, "There are no restrooms located nearby. The doctor instructed us to take him outside to use the facilities. Yet, no one offered us a stretcher. We had to take him up to the second floor just to find a restroom. He walked there with great difficulty. Suddenly, he collapsed. The doctor examined him and simply said, 'He is no more!' Had there been a restroom nearby, or had a stretcher been made available, perhaps this tragedy could have been averted."