PM Modi hails AMNS plant as major milestone in Andhra’s development journey

ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal stated that the event marks the next chapter in their partnership with India, one built on shared ambition and enduring trust. “I have been in the steel industry now for fifty years, and I can honestly say that what we are building here in India is one of the highlights of these 50 years. It means a lot to me that we can contribute so meaningfully towards India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat, demonstrating how world-class steelmaking can power sustainable growth and national self-reliance.”