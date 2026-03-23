PMUY helps achieve near-universal LPG coverage, OMCs improve distribution infra: Minister

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) With the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), near-universal LPG coverage has now been achieved and there were about 10.56 crore PMUY connections across the country (as on March 1, 2026), including 52.60 lakh connections in Maharashtra and 43.92 lakh connections in Gujarat, the Parliament was informed on Monday.