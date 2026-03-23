Satara SP suspended after alleged assault on Guardian Minister during ZP polls

Countering the Sena and NCP, BJP Minister Jaikumar Gore, who was leading the BJP's Operation Lotus in Satara, opposed the suspension of Doshi. "Before giving an order, reality should also be heard. During the election for the ZP chairperson, nobody other than ZP councillors should be inside the building. There are no separate rules for ministers or MLAs. Around 3-4 thousand workers barged into the ZP building. Police have the responsibility of maintaining law and order. Suspension of IPS without taking factual reports on the allegations against him is not right," he said.